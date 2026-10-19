Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Jury sees hundreds of texts between Farwell and Birchmore

BOSTON — Testimony resumed in the trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby.

On Friday, FBI Special Agent Heidi Kelsch testified about digital evidence found on Birchmore’s phone, including text messages, Google searches and a note with potential baby names.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty. His defense maintains that Birchmore died by suicide.

Reporters are allowed inside the courtroom for the trial, but cameras are not.

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On Friday, an FBI master digital forensics examiner testified about data recovered from devices belonging to Birchmore and Farwell.

The examiner said investigators found approximately 24,000 communications between the two. The court read some of those messages aloud.

In one message presented to the jury, Birchmore wrote that she and Farwell first had sex on April 10, 2013. Birchmore was 15 years old at the time, while Farwell was 27.

Boston 25 News reporter Ryan Breslin is following the proceedings from inside the courtroom.

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