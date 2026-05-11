Massive flames engulf apartment building in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an apartment complex in North Attleboro.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of an at 30 Juniper Road.

Mutual aid from surrounding communities have responded. The fire was reported to be upgraded to seven alarms.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Boston 25 is awaiting more information at this time from officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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