Massive blaze in Lynn that engulfed home, church ruled accidental

LYNN, Mass. — The massive fire that destroyed a church and a multi-family home friday night in Lynn appears to have started by accident, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office said Monday.

The five-alarm fire was most likely caused by a malfunction of a residential gas stove or its piping, the fire marshal said.

The fire started on Estes Street and then quickly moved to the church on Chestnut Street.

No one was hurt but the fire displaced at least 18 people.

Firefighters say they faced challenging conditions, including ice, wind, and freezing temperatures.

The Salvation Army and the Red Cross assisted those displaced.

