MassDOT Secretary Tibbits-Nutt stepping down, MBTA GM Phillip Eng named interim replacement

BOSTON — Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt will step down from her position and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng will fill in as her interim replacement, Governor Maura Healey said Thursday.

Tibbits-Nutt, who also serves as MassDOT CEO, will step down from both roles immediately but will continue to serve as an advisor to the state through the end of 2025, Healey said. Tibbits-Nutt plans to return to the private sector.

Tibbits-Nutt was named Secretary of Transportation in November 2023.

Eng will still serve as MTBA General Manager while filling in as Transportation Secretary in an interim capacity.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver has also been promoted to Undersecretary of Transportation while retaining his position.

“As General Manager of the MBTA, Phil Eng has overseen a transformative period for public transportation in our state and delivered the results that the people of Massachusetts have needed for a long time when it comes to safety and reliability. He is a trusted leader with decades of transportation experience, and I know that he is the right person to lead MassDOT during this period,” Governor Healey siad in a statement. “Jonathan Gulliver is the longest serving Highway Administrator in MassDOT’s history for a reason – he knows how to deliver major, complex projects while also supporting our cities and towns’ needs when it comes to their roads and bridges. He is well deserving of this promotion.”

Healey appointed Eng as General Manager of the MBTA in March 2023.

“A well-balanced multimodal transportation network is essential. MassDOT and the MBTA work hand-in-hand to make sure our transportation system is safe, reliable and modernized,” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng. “I look forward to taking on this interim role with MassDOT and working even more closely with Undersecretary Gulliver and their great team to deliver the world-class transportation system that the people of Massachusetts and our visitors deserve. I’m grateful for the partnership of Monica Tibbits-Nutt these past few years and her strong support of the reforms we have made at the T. It is an honor and privilege to serve every community across Massachusetts as part of Governor Healey’s Administration.”

