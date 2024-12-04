MassDOT extends deadline for ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

Mass. — Massachusetts students who are interested in naming a snowplow will now have an extra week to do so.

The contest is looking for names for 12 new MassDOT snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming 2024/2025 winter season.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that the deadline has been pushed back to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 13.

According to MassDOT, the purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season.

The winning submissions will be evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade; and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.

The winning entries will be announced on Friday, December 20.

Last year, the winning names were Flower Plower, Edward Blizzardhands, Glacier Gobbler, Polar Pathmaker, Snow B Wan Kenobi, The Snolar Express, Sleetwood Mac, Snow Place Like Home, Snow-hemian Rhapsody, The Mayplower, Snow Monstah, Fast and Flurryous.

The names were placed on the sides of trucks a year ago and will remain on those vehicles.

For more information on the contest, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group