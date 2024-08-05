MassDOT details improvements as Boston’s Sumner Tunnel reopens after month-long closure

BOSTON — Boston’s Sumner Tunnel reopened to traffic on Monday morning following a month-long closure.

The tunnel, which had been closed since July 5, reopened at 5 a.m. just ahead of the morning rush.

During the 31-day shutdown, the existing asphalt was removed from the length of the roadway, and the concrete below was rehabilitated, according to MassDOT. Granite curbing and drain inlets were replaced and the installation of a new fireboard was completed. The entire length of the roadway was also repaved.

MassDOT shared the following statistics on the recent round of work:

3 shifts a day over 31 days equals 93 work shifts.

13,516 square yards of concrete roadway were rehabilitated.

3,122 tons of asphalt paving was laid.

320 linear feet of granite curbing was replaced.

69 new drainage inlets were installed.

13,988 square feet of fireboard were installed.

Mitigation costs for FY24 and FY25 totaled $13 million.

The ongoing work to improve safety and climate resiliency is part of a $160 million investment in the Commonwealth’s infrastructure.

A limited number of weekend closures are planned for the fall, MassDOT noted.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

