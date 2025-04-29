Mass. man accused of assaulting, strangling female Uber driver while riding in her vehicle

SEEKONK, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly attacked a female Uber driver while a passenger in her vehicle over the weekend, police said.

James D. Oakes, 25, of Seekonk, is charged with strangulation or suffocation, kidnapping, assault with intent to rape, assault and battery, unarmed robbery, intimidation of a witness, and interfere with Ride Share driver, Seekonk Police said.

On Saturday, at approximately 1:35 am, multiple patrol units were dispatched to the area of County Street and Arrowhead Road for the report of a possible motor vehicle crash, police said.

When units arrived, they saw a vehicle across the lawn of a residential home, police said.

The driver, an Uber driver, told responding officers that she was just assaulted by a male passenger who had fled the scene.

The victim then relayed that she made a pick-up from North Seekonk with a destination in South Seekonk, police said.

A man, later identified as Oakes, entered her vehicle by himself from the pick-up address, police said.

While en route to the original destination, Oakes, the sole passenger, then gave the driver a different destination address, police said.

James D. Oakes (Seekonk Police Department)

When they arrived at the alternate destination, Oakes allegedly demanded the victim back down a long, unlit driveway, police said.

At first, the driver refused but ultimately agreed to do so. While in the driveway, Oakes began to allegedly assault the victim.

The victim was able to place her vehicle in drive and took off down the road while the assault continued, police said.

When the vehicle came to rest on a front lawn, Oakes allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone and ran off.

The victim then began to honk the car horn, hoping to alert a neighborhood resident for help, police said.

A resident responded to the commotion and subsequently called police.

Seekonk Police detectives investigated and obtained an arrest warrant for Oakes on Sunday, police said.

Oakes was taken into custody later Sunday without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group