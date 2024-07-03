Massachusetts woman to buy new car after winning $1M prize on $5 scratch ticket

SALEM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she plans to buy a new car after she won a $1 million prize on a $5 scratch ticket.

Nancy Diamond, of Salem, chose the cash option on her “$1,000,000 Stacks of Cash” prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.

Diamond told the Lottery that she was going to use some of her winnings to purchase a new vehicle.

She bought the winning ticket at Nicole’s Food Store on Essex Street in Salem.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

