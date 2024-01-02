Massachusetts was one of the most moved from states in 2023, study says

BOSTON — More and more people continue to move out of Massachusetts as the mass exodus from the state continued in 2023, a new study said.

United Van Lines’ 47th annual “National Movers” study found that Massachusetts was among the “most moved from” states last year.

The moving company said that 56.6 percent of its Massachusetts customers moved out of the Bay State, as opposed to 43.4 percent of customers who moved in.

So why are people leaving Massachusetts?

The majority of people who left the state did so for job, retirement, lifestyle, or family-related reasons, according to United Van Lines.

“We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states,” United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications Eily Cummings said in a statement. “Movers are also becoming more strategic with their planning, as relocation continues to be driven by factors such as the price of housing, regional climates, urban planning, and job growth.”

Massachusetts’ neighbor to the north, Vermont, and neighbor to the south, Rhode Island, ranked among the states that attracted the most new residents.

The top outbound states for 2023 were:

New Jersey

Illinois

North Dakota

New York

Michigan

California

Massachusetts

Kansas

The top inbound states of 2023 were:

Vermont

Washington, D.C.

South Carolina

Arkansas

Rhode Island

North Carolina

South Dakota

Alabama

New Mexico

West Virginia

