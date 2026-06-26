Massachusetts Venezuelan community rallies to support families after deadly earthquakes

BOSTON — Members of Massachusetts’ Venezuelan community are anxiously awaiting updates from loved ones after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela Wednesday evening, killing hundreds of people and leaving thousands more unaccounted for.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck just west of Caracas around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Less than a minute later, a second, stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit the region, causing widespread destruction.

Search and rescue crews continue combing through collapsed buildings as officials work to locate survivors. Hundreds of deaths have been confirmed, while authorities believe thousands of people remain missing.

For many Venezuelans living in Massachusetts, the disaster has become deeply personal.

Nare Villarroel, who grew up in Venezuela and still has family living there, said she was overcome with fear after learning about the earthquakes.

“I was scared to death for my parents,” Villarroel said. “My first reaction was calling them. They took a little while to answer, so I was having a little anxiety not knowing what was going on.”

Although her parents were eventually able to respond, Villarroel said seeing images of the destruction has been heartbreaking.

“It’s very heartbreaking to see the streets that you have walked absolutely destroyed,” she said.

Valentina Amaro experienced similar uncertainty while trying to reach her family.

“Calls weren’t getting in. Messages weren’t getting in until I was able to find someone who lives in my building who was able to tell me everyone is okay,” Amaro said.

She described the desperate rescue efforts unfolding in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

“Families are literally taking all of the pieces from the falling buildings with their own hands, just looking for loved ones with their phones and flashlights,” she said.

Even after confirming their families were safe, both women said they continue to struggle with feelings of helplessness while watching the crisis unfold from thousands of miles away.

“You have the guilt of being away and being safe, and at the same time you feel very helpless because you don’t know how you can help,” Villarroel said.

The Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts is now organizing donation efforts to provide relief for families affected by the earthquakes. The organization is also offering emotional support and assistance to local residents who are still trying to contact loved ones in the disaster zone.

“We cannot promise answers, but we can promise that no family will face this uncertainty alone,” said Ciro Valiente with the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts.

Information about how to donate to earthquake relief efforts is available here: Home - Association of Venezuelans in Massachusetts

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group