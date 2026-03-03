Massachusetts students take top spot in nation on AP exams, earn highest scores on record

Mass. — Massachusetts students are ranking among the best in the nation on Advanced Placement exams — and setting a new record in the process.

On Tuesday, Maura Healey announced that students in the Commonwealth broke the all-time record for the highest percentage of graduates scoring a 3 or higher on an AP exam.

According to the College Board, 35.8 percent of students who graduated from Massachusetts public high schools in 2025 earned a score of 3 or higher on at least one AP exam — the highest percentage in the nation.

“We are so proud that our students are yet again leading the nation in AP scores and breaking all-time records,” Healey said. “It’s also great to see more students than ever before taking these exams, which help prepare them for success after graduation. We’re going to keep working every day to build on these accomplishments and make sure every student receives the highest-quality education.”

Massachusetts also ranked highest in the country, behind Washington, D.C. for the percentage of Black or African American students taking an AP exam. The state ranked third nationwide in the percentage of graduates taking any AP exam.

“Advanced classes give students a leg up on college, preparing them for rigorous coursework and potentially earning them college credit, which helps them graduate more quickly and at a lower cost,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This success is amazing to see and a great indicator of what’s happening in Massachusetts classrooms.”

Highlights from this year’s results include:

Nationally, 24.8 percent of public high school graduates scored a 3 or higher.



Massachusetts has been at the top of this metric in several other years, most recently for students who graduated in 2024 .

. Between 2015 and 2025, the percentage of Massachusetts graduates scoring 3 or higher grew 6.4 percentage points, from 29.4 percent to 35.8 percent.

Participation:

86.1 percent of Massachusetts public high schools offer at least one AP course.

48 percent of Massachusetts 2025 graduates took an AP exam during high school, the third highest in the country behind Washington, D.C. and New York. That 48 percent participation in Massachusetts represents a 5.8 percentage point increase from 42.2 percent in 2015.

37.3 percent of Black or African American Massachusetts 2025 graduates took an AP exam during high school (the second highest percentage in the country), and this represents a 7.5 percentage point increase from 29.8 in 2015.

36.9 percent of Hispanic or Latino Massachusetts 2025 graduates took an AP exam during high school (the 12th highest percentage in the country), and this represents an 8.3 percentage point increase from 28.6 percent in 2015.

State officials say the continued growth in both participation and performance reflects expanded access to advanced coursework and ongoing efforts to strengthen public education statewide.

