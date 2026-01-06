Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2M grand prize won on scratch ticket sold at variety store

A $2 million grand prize was recently won on a scratch ticket purchased at a variety store in Worcester County.

ISCO 2.0, a trust based in Bolton, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $1,300,000 on behalf of the winner, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

The Lottery says the prize was won on a “$2,000,000 Diamond Cashword” ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Turnout Variety Store at 636 Main Street in Leominster.

The store receives a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

