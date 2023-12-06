Local

Massachusetts snow totals (so far): Dec. 6, 2023

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
ROCKLAND, Mass. — Light snow was expected across eastern Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, including Cape Cod, the South Shore, Boston, and the North Shore.

As of 8 a.m., communities on the South Shore had seen the bulk of the snowfall.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said the snow was expected to fall throughout the morning.

Snow in Hingham (Snow in Hingham)

Here are some snow totals recorded so far:

  • Rockland: 2.5 inches
  • Norwell: 1.8 inches
  • Whitman: 1.5 inches
  • Abington: 1.5 inches
  • Rockland: 1.4 inches
  • Plymouth: 0.5 inches

This list will be updated as more reports become available.

