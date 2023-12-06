Local

Photos, videos: Snow coats parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
ROCKLAND, Mass. — Ocean-effect snow brought fresh flakes to some Massachusetts communities on Wednesday, leaving roads slippery for morning commuters.

The Boston 25 Weather Wrangler trekked across the South Shore, where roads in many towns were coated with snow as residents woke up to a winter wonderland.

In a tweet, Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf wrote, “More scenes from the South Shore. We did see a spin-out on Market Street in Rockland. Roads are slippery, so take it slow!”

Graf reported additional spin-outs along the Route 3 area due to wet roads and low visibility as heavier bands of snow moved through.

Graf also spotted one South Shore resident shoveling the December snow in shorts in true New England fashion.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed Hingham covered in powder with accumulation on sidewalks and roads in the Main Street area.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said some South Shore communities could see up to 3 inches of snow before the system clears out.

“Bands of snow will move onshore this morning and result in a slow and slippery morning commute in some eastern Massachusetts towns,” Spear said in her forecast. “The South Shore will be the most impacted, especially up and down Route 3, with 1-3 inches snowfall expected before lunchtime.”

Snow coats Massachusetts roads as flakes fly in many communities

Other areas on Cape Cod, the South Coast, Boston, and North Shore were in for a coating to 1 inch of snow.

MassDOT confirmed that it had nearly 300 pieces of equipment out and responding to the wintry conditions.

While festive flakes are a welcomed sight to some ahead of the holidays, Spear said all of the snow will be washed away by the weekend with temperatures expected to climb into the high 50s come Sunday.

