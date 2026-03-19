Massachusetts roadway temporarily closed to traffic after truck becomes engulfed in flames

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A Massachusetts roadway was temporarily closed to traffic after a truck became engulfed in flames on Wednesday night, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said in a statement on Facebook.

Photographs shared by the department show firefighters battling the fire, the truck fully engulfed in flames, and plumes of smoke billowing in the area.

Attleboro truck fire (Attleboro Fire Department)

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Attleboro firefighters responded to Lindsey Street for a reported vehicle fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 10 minutes.

During this time, authorities closed the area of 210 Lindsey St. to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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