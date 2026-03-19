Massachusetts roadway temporarily closed to traffic after truck becomes engulfed in flames

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A Massachusetts roadway was temporarily closed to traffic after a truck became engulfed in flames on Wednesday night, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported, fire officials said in a statement on Facebook.
Photographs shared by the department show firefighters battling the fire, the truck fully engulfed in flames, and plumes of smoke billowing in the area.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Attleboro firefighters responded to Lindsey Street for a reported vehicle fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 10 minutes.
During this time, authorities closed the area of 210 Lindsey St. to traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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