Massachusetts residents taking advantage of tax free weekend

Mass. — It’s a great weekend to hit the shops for the Massachusetts tax holiday. A bunch of items under $2,500 are tax-free with a few exceptions.

Some customers going into Best Buy in Dedham Saturday said they waited until the weekend to make big purchases.

“This juicer I was like I need a new juicer I said let me go buy it,” said Rob Rogers, Quincy.

“We are looking for a new laptop,” said Morgan Hertenstein, Medfield.

Shoppers can save money on the 6.25% tax.

“With four kids saving money is always great…especially when it’s something you actually need,” said Hertenstein.

However, there are some exceptions like cars, gas, food, and electricity are exempt. Purchases must also be made for personal use, not for businesses or corporations.

Steve Groff from Medfield said he just bought a brand new 50″ TV.

“The one I have is on the fritz,” said Groff, “Any opportunity to save money we’re all interested in that.

Dozens of customers browsed around Best Buy, some on a mission, others just looking around.

“We just bought our first house so we’re looking to upgrade some things and save a little bit of money because it’s tax-free,” said Catherine Dawley, Weymouth.

Some people said they look forward to this weekend every year.

“We like tax-free weekends even if we’re picking up a few little things here and there it’s nice that it does save up,” said Mike Dawley, Weymouth.

Online purchases are also tax-free, it doesn’t matter when the product is delivered as long as it’s purchased before the end of the weekend.

