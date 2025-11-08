Some Mass. residents get SNAP food aid payments despite Supreme Court order blocking funds

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — People in some U.S. states, including Massachusetts, will be able to buy groceries with federally funded SNAP benefits Saturday while those in other states were still waiting for November food benefits that had been delayed by a protracted legal battle over the federal government shutdown.

On Friday, some states began issuing full monthly SNAP benefits to people, a day after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide the funds, but a late-night emergency order from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown temporarily blocked fully funded SNAP payments through the end of November.

The decision comes after the Trump administration asked the court to pause lower court rulings that required the federal government to issue full SNAP benefits, despite limited funds in a contingency account.

Some Massachusetts residents reported receiving their full payments late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

“Got my full amount this morning, in Mass!” one Boston 25 News viewer shared. Another said, “I got my full benefits last night.”

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News, a spokesperson for Gov. Maura Healey said payments were issued Saturday morning to Bay Staters who missed their previous payment.

“We confirmed that our previously scheduled payment went out this morning, so those who had missed a payment should now have funds on their cards ready to be spent immediately. We are assessing what this latest Court action means for those who were supposed to receive their benefits next week. President Trump needs to stop trying to force Americans to go hungry and pay full SNAP benefits for everyone,” Healey’s office said.

Despite this, the emergency order means those full benefits will not continue for the rest of the month. The USDA will instead issue partial payments moving forward.

A federal judge in Rhode Island had previously given the administration until Friday to comply with full payment orders. However, the Supreme Court’s ruling overrides that deadline.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell criticized the decision.

“I am disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to enable the federal government to withhold resources to feed millions of Americans,” Campbell said.

Governor Maura Healey also expressed concern, saying the ruling “takes away hope for millions of Americans.” Healey added that her office was in contact with the state’s payment processor Thursday night to assess the impact.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the governor’s office to confirm whether all SNAP recipients in Massachusetts will receive full benefits this weekend. We are awaiting a response.

Nearly 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, for help buying groceries. Most have incomes below the poverty line, which is about $32,000 for a family of four.

An individual can receive a monthly maximum food benefit of nearly $300 and a family of four up to nearly $1,000, although many receive less than that under a formula that takes into consideration their income.

The delay in payments has led to a surge in demand at food banks and pantries across the country, as well as long lines for free meals or drive-thru giveaways.

Some states have provided emergency funding to food banks to help them respond to the increased need. Some states also used their own dollars to fund direct payments to people while the federal benefits were in limbo.

Associated Press reporting was included in this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

