Massachusetts Rep. Lori Trahan discusses AI regulation, data center costs

As the debate and controversy around artificial intelligence swirls, Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 5 p.m. to talk about what action she thinks Congress needs to take now and why.

Trahan also talked about recent legislation. She voted for legislation aimed at protecting consumers from the cost of data centers.

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