Massachusetts ranked as one of the best states for teachers

MASSACHUSETTS — World Teachers’ Day is right around the corner, and Massachusetts was recently ranked one of the best states for teachers.

To help America’s educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments, personal finance website WalletHub, compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 24 key indicators of teacher-friendliness. Their data rangers from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to public-school spending per student.

Here is how Massachusetts landed:

Overall rank for Massachusetts: 9 th

10 th – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 1 st – Quality of School System

– Quality of School System 6 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 4 th – Public-School Spending per Student

– Public-School Spending per Student 1st – Projected Competition in Year 2032

Maine and New Hampshire ranked as some of the worst states for teachers.

For the link to the full study, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group