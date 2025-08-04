Massachusetts ranked as best state to have a baby, new report finds

Mass. — Thinking of starting a family? Massachusetts is the best state to have a baby, according to a new report.

Personal finance website WalletHub released its annual list of the best states to have a baby, and Massachusetts once again came out on top.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Here are the key findings in Massachusetts:

18th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges 25th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges 3rd – Infant Mortality Rate

– Infant Mortality Rate 12th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 18th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

– Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita 2nd – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita

– Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita 13th – Child-Care Centers per Capita

– Child-Care Centers per Capita 1st – Parental Leave Policy Score

“Massachusetts is the best state to have a baby, in large part because it has the third-lowest infant mortality rate in the country and the eighth-lowest maternal mortality rate,” WalletHub says. “It also has the best neonatal hospitals in the country (for premature births or babies with health problems).”

New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont also ranked in the top 10.

To view the full report, visit the link here.

