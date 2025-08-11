Massachusetts ranked best place to live in America in 2025

BOSTON — Massachusetts has been ranked the best place to live in America in 2025, according to a new study.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday unveiled its 2025 “Best States to Live in” list, crowning the Bay State 1st out of 50.

To determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

Here’s how Massachusetts ranked in those metrics:

Affordability: 44

Economy: 9

Health & Education: 1

Quality of Life: 6

Safety: 6

“When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices and job availability. Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy. If you have children, a robust education system is also key," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in the report.

Idaho, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Minnesota rounded out the top five best states to live in for 2025.

Outside of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, no other New England states ranked inside the top 10.

New Mexico was ranked as the worst state to live in.

