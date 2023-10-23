Massachusetts ranked among one of safest states in America

Mass. — Massachusetts has been ranked as among the safest states in America, according to a new report.
Wars, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and mass shootings have made U.S. headlines all year long and Americans are fearing for their safety and loved ones.
WalletHub put together its list of 2023 Safest States in America by comparing 50 states across 52 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. The finance website looked at factors like assaults per capita the total loss amount from climate disasters per capita to unemployment rate.
Here are some categories Massachusetts placed in:
- 6th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita
- 28th – Assaults per Capita
- 6th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita
- 11th – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers
- 1st – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel
- 29th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita
- 5th – Bullying Incidence Rate
- 4th – Sex Offenders per Capita
- 1st – Share of Uninsured Population
Among Massachusetts, these are the Top 10 safest states:
- Vermont
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- Utah
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- Hawaii
- Minnesota
- Rhode Island
- Wyoming
For the full report visit the link here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group