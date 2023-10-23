Massachusetts ranked among one of safest states in America

Mass. — Massachusetts has been ranked as among the safest states in America, according to a new report.

Wars, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and mass shootings have made U.S. headlines all year long and Americans are fearing for their safety and loved ones.

WalletHub put together its list of 2023 Safest States in America by comparing 50 states across 52 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. The finance website looked at factors like assaults per capita the total loss amount from climate disasters per capita to unemployment rate.

Here are some categories Massachusetts placed in:

6th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 28th – Assaults per Capita

– Assaults per Capita 6th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 11th – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

– Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers 1st – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

– Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel 29th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

– Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita 5th – Bullying Incidence Rate

– Bullying Incidence Rate 4th – Sex Offenders per Capita

– Sex Offenders per Capita 1st – Share of Uninsured Population

Among Massachusetts, these are the Top 10 safest states:

Vermont Maine New Hampshire Utah Massachusetts Connecticut Hawaii Minnesota Rhode Island Wyoming

For the full report visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

