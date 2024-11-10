Massachusetts ranked 2nd amongst states most concerned about asbestos health risks

A study conducted by Williams Law Firm, P.C. found the top 10 states most concerned over asbestos’s potential health risks, with Massachusetts ranking 2nd.

The study used the Google program “Keyword Planner” to keywords related to and associated with asbestos. They were able to narrow down the top 10 states most frequently searching this. The most frequently associated searched terms were asbestos and mesothelioma.

The top 10 states include:

Colorado Massachusetts Vermont New York Oregon Rhode Island Connecticut Missouri Washington Michigan

Under the Clean Air Act, there are regulations regarding the use of asbestos in Massachusetts, however, there is still no complete ban on asbestos use.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

