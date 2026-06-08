Massachusetts native wins Tony Award for ‘best featured actor’

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts native is celebrating a major milestone this morning.

27-year-old Ali Louis Bourzgui, who grew up in Pittsfield, won a Tony Award.

The actor earned Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his standout role in “The Lost Boys.”

The production, based on the 1987 comedy-horror film, follows two brothers who move to a new town, only to discover it is a haven for vampires.

Among the other big winners, “Schmigadoon!” took home Best Musical; it was based on an Apple TV series.

The Arthur Miller classic “Death of a Salesman” won the most Tonys of the night with six, and 80-year-old John Lithgow made history as the oldest actor ever to win an acting Tony.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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