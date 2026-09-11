25 years later: Remembering September 11th and Boston’s connection to the attacks

BOSTON — Boston 25 News anchor Gene Lavanchy looks back on September 11, 2001, recalling how an ordinary morning became a defining moment in American history, with deep ties to Massachusetts and lasting changes to daily life.

For some Americans, 9/11 remains a day they will never forget. For others, it is now a chapter in history books.

Before the attacks, life looked very different. The country was focused on sports, local elections, and everyday routines. Travelers could arrive at the airport shortly before a flight, and families could still meet loved ones at the gate.

That sense of normalcy ended on a clear September morning. Two planes that took off from Boston’s Logan Airport — American Airlines Flight 11 and United Flight 175 — were hijacked and crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center. The crews on both flights were based in Boston, and more than 200 people from Massachusetts died that day.

We remember the courage of flight attendants Amy Sweeney and Betty Ong, who called back to Logan from Flight 11 and shared critical information that later helped investigators piece together what happened.

A Massachusetts native was also part of one of the most memorable moments from that morning. Andrew Card, a former Massachusetts state representative from Holbrook and then President George W. Bush’s Chief of Staff, told the president that a second plane had hit the World Trade Center and that America was under attack.

The attacks continued with Flight 77 crashing near the Pentagon and United Flight 93 crashing in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers learned what was happening and fought back against the hijackers.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on September 11, including 343 New York City firefighters. In the days that followed, families posted pictures of the missing near Ground Zero, while the country grieved, came together and tried to move forward.

Twenty-five years later, the country has rebuilt in visible and lasting ways. The Freedom Tower now stands at Ground Zero, and air travel has been reshaped by security changes born out of 9/11, including the TSA, more thorough screenings, REAL ID, air marshals, reinforced cockpit doors and screening for checked baggage.

A promise was made to victims and their families after the attacks, and it’s a promise kept: We will never forget.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group