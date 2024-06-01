Massachusetts man struck and killed by tractor-trailer after a crash at a weigh station in Maine,

KITTERY, Maine — A 36-year-old man from Massachusetts was killed after a crash at a weigh station on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Maine State Police say a car driven by Chhoeunly Phoeung left the southbound side of the highway and struck several objects at the entrance to the state police weigh station.

“After crashing his vehicle, Phoeung walked into traffic on the Turnpike and was struck by a tractor-trailer unit,” according to a statement from the Maine State Police. “Phoeung was transported by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

State Police say they continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and what happened after the crash.

Investigators did not say where Phoeung lived in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

