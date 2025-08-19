Massachusetts man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on New Hampshire highway

NASHUA, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Monday.

Troopers responding to a report of a wreck on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike near Exit 7E in Nashua just before 3 p.m. found an Audi Q5, a Lexus ES, and a Ram 1500 pickup truck that had been involved in a crash, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Audi rear-ended the Lexus, causing it to strike the Ram 1500 and then roll over, state police said.

The driver of the Lexus, 85-year-old Joseph Casper, of South Boston, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Audi, a 17-year-old from Dunstable, Massachusetts, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Ram, a Tennessee resident, also suffered minor injuries but didn’t require transport to the hospital.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the crash.

Casper’s death and the cause of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Mark Lingerman at Mark.N.Lingerman@dos.nh.gov.

