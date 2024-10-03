Massachusetts man arrested on child pornography charges, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has been arrested on child pornography charges, police said.

Jefferson Tenemaza, 22, of Milford, was held on $10,000 bail after his arrest on Wednesday, Milford Police said in a statement.

Tenemaza is charged with child pornography, possession and child pornography, dissemination. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Milford District Court on Thursday.

His arrest followed a monthslong investigation by Milford detectives and the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Milford Deputy Police Chief Carlos Sousa said in a statement.

“This case highlights Milford Police Department’s dedication to bringing those who exploit children to justice,” Sousa said. “Milford Police Detective Patrick Crosson, who led this complex investigation, did an outstanding job working with MSP Cyber Crime unit to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

