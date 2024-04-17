Massachusetts man arrested in armed robbery of postal worker caught on camera in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — A Massachusetts man has been taken into custody in connection with the armed robbery of a postal worker caught on camera in New Hampshire.

Baraka Janvier, 18, of Lowell, will face charges after a USPS postal carrier was brazenly robbed at gunpoint on Blacksmith Way in Nashua around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Surveillance video Boston 25 obtained from a neighbor’s Ring security camera appeared to show someone holding a gun approaching the mail carrier at his USPS truck. The carrier is then seen raising his hands and giving something to the person. Another person can be seen approaching the back of the mail truck.

Postal worker robbed in New Hampshire

Police said equipment was stolen from the worker in the robbery. The letter carrier was not injured.

At least two other people, including a woman spotted behind the wheel of an older-model, dark-colored GMC Yukon with Massachusetts plates and a second masked man, remain at large.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says they are aware of the incident and are actively involved in the investigation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

