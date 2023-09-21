Massachusetts lawmakers say they reached agreement on a tax relief package

BOSTON — Top Democrats on Beacon Hill said Thursday afternoon that they reached an agreement “in principle” on a tax relief package for “residents and businesses.”

In a joint statement, House Speaker Ronald Marinao, Senate President Karen Spilka, and Ways and Means Co-Chairs Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Michael Rodrigues said they were “thrilled to announce that an agreement has been reached in principle that reconciles the differences between the House and Senate tax relief packages.”

“We look forward to filing and taking up the conference report next week, which responsibly implements our shared goal of making Massachusetts more affordable, equitable, and competitive,” the group said in a statement.

Details of the compromise were not immediately available Thursday evening but more details could surface next week when lawmakers file the bill.

Both chambers passed packages in the spring that include several similar elements, and the Legislature carved out roughly $580 million in this year’s state budget to absorb any relief or tax cuts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group