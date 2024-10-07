Massachusetts home to one of the ‘coolest neighborhoods’ in the world, new ranking says

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to many renowned attractions, including one of the “coolest neighborhoods” in the world, according to a new ranking.

In an effort to find out “what exactly makes a neighborhood cool,” Time Out says it quizzed its global team of “on-the-ground” writers and editors to compile its 2024 ranking.

Time Out says its global editors vetted each neighborhood against criteria including food, drink, arts, culture, street life, community, and one-of-a-kind local flavor, resulting in a list that “celebrates the most unique and exciting pockets of our cities.”

Time Out ranked 38 neighborhoods across the globe, and one from Massachusetts made the list.

Somerville’s Union Square checked in at 38th in the ranking.

Time Out wrote the following in its review of Union Square:

Somerville’s easternmost hub of Union Square has been a center of activity since the American Revolution, but more recently, it’s become a haven for graduate students and young families to live in proximity to Cambridge’s prominent universities and Boston’s booming biotech industry. It’s also the nexus of the Green Line train extension northwest of downtown Boston, which finally opened in 2022 after years of anticipation. Now with its own T stop, Union Square really feels like Boston’s coolest cousin. Local spots like Portuguese breakfast staple Neighborhood Restaurant & Bakery reflect Union Square’s diverse demographics, while restaurants like Celeste and nearby Sarma stand out among the most exciting restaurants in the Boston area. Annual events like Porchfest and What the Fluff? Festival do their part to maintain Union Square’s quirky charm, even as the area continues to change.

If the wait for breakfast is too long at the Neighborhood, take your pick from flavors including maple bacon and berry pistachio at Union Square Donuts. Afterward, climb up the Prospect Hill Monument to walk it off and see a cool view of the Boston skyline. Head to Bow Market for lunch (try the empanadas at Buenas) and to shop indie boutiques offering vintage goods, stationery, jewelry, records, and more. In the afternoon, practice your throwing at Urban Axes and check out which local bands are hitting the stage later at The Jungle. Dine at Field & Vine, and have a nightcap next door at Backbar.

Notre-Dame-du-Mont Marseille, France, was crowned the coolest neighborhood in the world.

To view all 38 neighborhoods named in Time Out’s ranking, click here.

