Massachusetts home to 9 of the ‘top cities for pizza’ in America, new study says

BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to nine of the “top cities for pizza” in America, according to a new study.

Pizzello.com says it analyzed Google reviews to rank the top 250 cities for pizza in America to uncover the communities where the “best pizzas can be ordered.”

“This wasn’t just a frivolous foray into flatbreads; it was an in-depth analysis of average Google reviews from the nation’s most populous towns and cities,” Pizzello said in a statement. “The result was a definitive list of top-tier pizza destinations. revealing which towns and cities across America the best pizzas can be ordered from.”

New York City was named the top destination for pizza in America, but many Bay State communities landed on Pizzello’s ranking.

The Massachusetts cities checked in as follows:

73. Cambridge (4.50): ”The intellectual hub of Cambridge demands high-quality pizzas, and the local pizzerias deliver with inventive toppings and artisanal methods,” Pizzello wrote.

102. Springfield (4.46): "Springfield's pizza scene reflects New England's culinary diversity, offering everything from Italian-style pies to creative contemporary offerings," Pizzello wrote.

103. Somerville (4.46): "The artistic and vibrant community of Somerville is home to a pizza scene that's as eclectic and innovative as its residents.

115. Lowell (4.46): "Lowell's historic mills and vibrant immigrant communities have contributed to a rich pizza scene, offering both authentic and innovative pies," Pizzello wrote.

138. Worcester (4.45): "Worcester's pizzas pay homage to New England's culinary traditions, while also embracing modern trends and diverse cultural influences," Pizzello wrote.

167. Fall River (4.45): "In Fall River, the influence of Portuguese and Italian immigrants is tasted in its pizzas, with a range of traditional and fusion flavors," Pizzello wrote.

218. Boston (4.44)

242. New Bedford (4.43): ”New Bedford’s pizzerias blend New England charm with Portuguese influences, resulting in unique and flavorful pizza offerings,” Pizzello wrote.

247. Lynn (4.43)

In addition to New York City, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, Peoria, Arizona, and Jonesboro, Arkansas, rounded out the top five cities for pizza in America.

For more, click here.

