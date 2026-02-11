Massachusetts Historical Society highlighting USA’s 250th birthday at Old State House

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Historical Society is highlighting our nation’s 250th birthday.

The Road to Revolution exhibition opened Tuesday night in the Old State House.

The exhibition showcases rare documents, artifacts, and diaries telling how Massachusetts sparked the American Revolution.

Items on display include a copy of the 1776 Declaration of Independence printed in Boston and letters from Paul Revere.

The Road to Revolution exhibition runs throughout the year.

