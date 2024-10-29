Massachusetts’ hiring controls to expire at the end of October

The Bay State is easing up on hiring control implemented last spring to help offset budget shortfalls

25 investigates has learned the hiring controls will expire on Thursday, October 31.

The following day, November 1, state agencies can start hiring without the need for waivers, provided they can afford it within approved spending plans.

The state says the hiring controls over the last 7 months saved the state roughly $21 million dollars.

“The hiring controls implemented by the Healey-Driscoll administration last April have been critical to our ability to manage spending, preserve funding for critical programs and services, and support a balanced budget,” said Secretary of Administration and Finance Matthew J. Gorzkowicz. “Moving forward, we will continue to work together as an Executive Branch to maintain discipline in hiring within approved budgets and actively manage spending in a way that guarantees an effective and affordable state workforce.”

Facing what was then a $1 billion budget gap, Healey in early January announced plans to cut $375 million from the fiscal 2024 budget, to pull in more non-tax revenue than forecast, to downgrade the amount of tax revenue expected this budget year by $1 billion, and to build the next state spending plan on the assumption that even less tax revenue will come in next year.

