Massachusetts Department of Public Health announces first human case of West Nile virus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the first human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Officials said the human case was confirmed in a man in his 90s who was exposed in Middlesex County.

West Nile virus risk levels have been elevated to moderate in 70 communities in Barnstable, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Worcester counties.

The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus were announced in June.

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Officials announced on Wednesday that Eastern equine encephalitis virus was confirmed in two mosquito samples collected in Kingston and Plymouth County.

No EEE human or animal cases have been reported this year.

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