Massachusetts correction officer arrested after allegedly bringing drugs to a prisoner

A Massachusetts correction officer was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs to a prisoner.

On Saturday, November 2, State Police arrested Roxsandra Wright as part of an ongoing investigation by DOC and MSP into the smuggling of illicit narcotics into DOC facilities., The Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) said.

Wright was arrested on charges related to bringing synthetic cannabinoid-laced paper into MCI-Shirley.

“The Massachusetts Department of Correction holds all staff members to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” said DOC Interim Commissioner Shawn Jenkins. “Any behavior that compromises the safety and security of our facilities, or undermines public trust, will not be tolerated. I want to thank the Massachusetts State Police for their invaluable coordination and collaboration on this matter.”

“Recognizing the risks that contraband poses to the safety and health of both staff and incarcerated individuals, the DOC has implemented a comprehensive, multi-layered approach to prevent the introduction of illicit substances,” the DOC said.

Wright had resigned from the Department earlier this month, which took effect on October 31.

She is expected to be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday, November 4.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

