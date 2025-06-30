Massachusetts closing most of its hotel shelters on Monday

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey‘s administration plans to close most of its hotel family shelters on Monday, with a few remaining hotels set to be shuttered in July.

Of the 28 hotels that were open across the Bay State at the beginning of June, 24 will close by Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

Healey had previously directed all hotel shelters to be closed by the end of 2025. However, in May, the administration announced that shelter caseload was projected to drop below 4,000 families this summer, six months ahead of schedule.

Healey declared a migrant housing crisis in 2023 when shelter occupancy reached its peak with 100 reported state-run facilities. Since then, the administration has been working to make changes to the emergency shelter system aimed at reducing case loads and costs.

“A hotel is no place to raise a family, and they are the least cost-effective. That’s why we implemented reforms to lower caseloads and the cost of the shelter system,” Healey said in a statement. “We also promised to close all hotel shelters by the end of the year. I’m pleased that we are ahead of schedule, with more families getting jobs and moving to stable housing.”

The additional four hotel shelters are slated to close by July 31.

