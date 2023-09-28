Massachusetts city named most family-friendly destination in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to the most family-friendly destination in America, according to a new ranking.

Opendoor.com recently released its “2023 Family-Friendly Cities” ranking, and Somerville checked in at No.1 on the list. No other New England cities earned recognition.

Berkley, California, Cliffside Park, New Jersey, Arlington, Virginia, and Watauga, Texas, rounded out Opendoor’s top five family-friendly cities.

Opendoor said that this year’s list celebrated communities across the country that offer outdoor spaces and parks, while the 2022 list focused on “small-town feel with big city amenities.”

“This year’s reflects families’ desire for community, simpler living, and an opportunity to build a network of like-minded families,” Opendoor wrote. “Our 2023 locations also offer close access to parks, recreation, and kid-friendly entertainment.”

In assembling the list, Opendoor highlighted the importance of fresh air, noting that time spent in green space has been associated with reduced stress levels, and overall better physical health and wellbeing.

Somerville is home to a total of 60 parks and 100 percent of its residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.

