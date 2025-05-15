Massachusetts man accused of trafficking teen to Four Seasons condo in Baltimore for commercial sex

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man is accused of trafficking an 18-year-old teenager from the Bay State to have commercial sex with a Maryland man at his Four Seasons penthouse condominium in Baltimore, federal officials said.

Both men, Darren Zaldivar, 19, of Ludlow, and David Kaufman, 44, of Maryland, are now charged with conspiring to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kaufman is also charged with sex trafficking of a minor. Zaldivar is also charged with transporting an individual with intent the individual engage in prostitution.

Both men were charged in a superseding indictment announced Wednesday.

Kaufman, who was previously charged in April, remains detained in federal custody. Zaldivar was slated to appear in federal court in Boston on Wednesday.

On April 16, Kaufman was arrested and charged federally for allegedly coercing and enticing an 18-year-old from Massachusetts to travel to his penthouse condominium at the Four Seasons in Baltimore, Maryland and engage in in sex acts with him, which prosecutors said he video-recorded.

A federal grand jury indicted Kaufman on two counts of knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing an individual to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, and aiding and abetting.

According to court documents, Kaufman is accused of victimizing teens and young adults, ranging in ages from 14 to 20, paying them to travel to Baltimore and elsewhere to engage in sex acts with him.

Prosecutors allege that Kaufman coerced and enticed some of the victims to travel to his penthouse condominium at the Four Seasons in Baltimore, and elsewhere, to engage in sex acts with him, which he allegedly video recorded.

Prosecutors allege Zaldivar conspired with Kaufman in the sex trafficking of a minor victim in 2024. Zaldivar is also alleged to have transported the minor victim with the intent that the victim engage in commercial sex.

According to court filings, Kaufman coerced an 18-year-old victim to travel from Massachusetts twice to visit his penthouse condominium at the Four Seasons in Baltimore, paying for the plane tickets.

While there, Kaufman allegedly provided the victim with alcohol and drugs, including cocaine, until the victim was intoxicated.

Prosecutors allege that Kaufman would then persuade the victim to engage in sex acts “which Kaufman videotaped so that he could watch them later in order to get pleasure for himself.”

Prosecutors allege that in exchange for the sex acts, Kaufman paid the victim with cash, electronic money transfers and gifts. For example, after he engaged in sex acts in February 2024, Kaufman allegedly bought the victim a Louis Vuitton bag.

Anyone with information or questions about the investigation or who knows someone experiencing commercial sex trafficking or child exploitation is urged to email USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

For the charge of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, Zaldivar and Kaufman face a sentence of up to life, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of transporting an individual with intent the individual engage in prostitution, Zaldivar faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For each charge of coercing a person to travel for purposes of prostitution, Kaufman faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of sex trafficking a minor, Kaufman faces a sentence of up to life, up to life and no less than five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

