Massachusetts boy denied release from ICE custody in Virginia

EVERETT, Mass. — A 13-year-old boy from Everett, Massachusetts, remains in ICE custody in Virginia after being arrested earlier this month.

Arthur Berto appeared before a judge via Zoom for a bond hearing, where his attorney said the teen asked the court for forgiveness and said he misses his mother, according to The Boston Globe.

Despite the plea, the judge denied bond, citing Berto as a flight risk.

Berto was taken into ICE custody on October 9 after Everett police arrested him for allegedly threatening another student and carrying a knife.

Police say they did not detain him for immigration authorities, but ICE agents became involved after his fingerprints were entered into a national database.

His next court hearing is scheduled for November 4.

