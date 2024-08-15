Massachusetts to become first state to enforce PFAS ban in firefighting equipment

BOSTON — Massachusetts has passed what lawmakers call “the strongest bill in the country” that will ban the use of cancer-causing PFAS chemicals in firefighter protective gear.

The bill (S 2902), which secured House approval on August 1, was signed into law by Governor Maura Healey on Thursday afternoon.

It requires manufacturers to provide written notice to local governments, state agencies, and other buyers if their firefighting protective equipment contains PFAS chemicals.

By 2027, manufacturers will be prohibited from selling or distributing protective equipment that contains “intentionally added PFAS.”

Lawmakers gave credit to the determined wife of a Worcester firefighter.

Boston 25 News has been following her activism for years after her husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer at 55 years old.

“It’s very emotional. It’s bittersweet,” said Diane Cotter. “This career was the love of his life. It breaks us that he’s not on the job.”

Her husband Paul, who was diagnosed one month after being promoted to Worcester Fire Lieutenant, has not returned to his passion due to health reasons.

Their 36-year-old son is now a Worcester firefighter on the same truck as his father.

“His gear’s got the known chemicals in it,” explained Cotter. “I am worried about him and all of the other firefighters.”

PFAS chemicals have long been used to treat fire equipment because of their thermal stability and water-resistant properties.

Research has indicated those toxic chemicals are absorbed through the skin of firefighters at alarming levels.

“We knew cancer was a risk, but when you start burying 30-year-old kids and 20-year-old kids, that changes you,” said Fire River Fire Lt. Jason Burns.

Lieutenant Burns told Boston 25 News that the cancer deaths of fellow firefighters led to suspicions that man-made PFAS chemicals were endangering firefighters.

He said the department will forever be impacted by the deaths of 32-year-old Adam Franco in 2015 and 37-year-old Paul Chippendale in 2013 as well as other fellow firefighters lost to cancer.

According to the International Association of Firefighters, cancer accounted for two-thirds of firefighter deaths from 2002 to 2019.

“It’s been something that’s been burning inside. I needed to be a part of this team that was going to fix this issue,” added Lt. Burns. “I can’t control what’s burning. What is in my personal protective equipment I can control.”

Massachusetts Senator Mike Moore helped push the bill past the finish line, and inspired the determination of wife and mother Diane Cotter.

“Now we have the strongest bill in the country,” said the Democrat of Massachusetts’ Second Worcester District. “There are so many things that we use on a day-to-day basis that people don’t know what they’re exposing themselves to.”

Sen. Moore has been advocating a collection of bills that take a comprehensive approach to addressing PFAS chemicals in everyday items including food packaging.

There are also efforts to crack down on the use of PFAS in makeup, dental floss, and Styrofoam containers.

Massachusetts’ state budget has created 18 new positions dedicated entirely to PFAS work.

