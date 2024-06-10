Mass. WWII veterans return home from Normandy after 80th D-Day Anniversary

A warm welcome home at Logan Airport Sunday as four WWII veterans returned from Normandy, France.

“Everybody over there really appreciated us,” said Christy Fier, a WWII veteran who served in Normandy.

These veterans, who are all about 100 years old, went back to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

June 6, 1944 was a pivotal moment in World War II when soldiers like these men helped turn the tide against the Nazis.

“We met a lot of French civilians who really appreciated what we did over there,” said William Soule, a WWII veteran.

Some of them also met President Joe Biden.

“We had a long chat together, he understands where I’m coming from,” said Marvin Gilmore, a WWII veteran.

Gilmore, who’s from Cambridge, says it was hard to revisit Normandy especially after serving in segregated troops back then.

He says it took awhile longer for the black soldiers to return home.

“I had to wait another 3-4 months for a little tugboat to come home, that’s how bad it was,” said Gilmore.

So he says it’s nice to finally get the recognition for all they did to help end the war.

These heroes say they’ll never forget their fellow soldiers who never made it home from Normandy, so they’re glad they could go back to pay their respects.

For Soule, it was his first time back.

“A lot of bad memories, when we go back now everything is rebuilt and it’s a beautiful country over there – it’s a lot different than when I was there,” said Soule.

Boston’s Wounded Vet Run gathers all the donations to pay for this trip.

