Mass. woman gives birth after Noah Kahan concert at Fenway, names baby Noah

BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman was attending a concert at Fenway Park for one of the hottest starts this summer, but the night ended up being unforgettable for other reasons.

Chloe Stanko of Peabody, Massachusetts went into labor during the Noah Kahan concert at Fenway Park on July 19.

Stanko told MassLive that on the day of the concert, she felt OK, but began having back pain and had to sit down during the concert.

Shortly after the concert, Stanko knew it was time to go to the hospital.

“It wasn’t long until the world welcomed another Noah,” MassLive said.

“We actually decided early on. We both just really liked the name,” Chloe Stanko said. “And then it worked out.”

“It was a memorable night,” Stanko captioned her TikTok about her experience. The TikTok gained national attention from thousands, including Kahan himself.

The star responded to Stanko’s video, where he said “My bad dawg” and the caption said “no but honestly so happy for you hes so cute.”

