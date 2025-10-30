Mass. woman assaulted Market Basket workers, clogged toilet in holding cell after arrest, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A drunken Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting Market Basket workers and police officers in a profanity-riddled rampage intentionally clogged the toilet in her holding cell after she was arrested earlier this week, authorities said.

Kristin Hartman, 54, of Tewksbury, was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, operating under the influence of liquor, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), vandalizing property, assault and battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shopping cart), the Tewksbury Police Department announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a woman "yelling, swearing and causing a disturbance" at the Market Basket at 1900 Main Street in Tewksbury just before noon on Tuesday found Hartman at the customer service counter, according to police.

A review of store surveillance video revealed Hartman had allegedly pushed one Market Basket employee and hit another with a shopping cart while hurling profanities.

It’s further alleged that Hartman struck a Tewksbury sergeant with her hand and kicked another officer “while resisting arrest.” After she was eventually subdued and taken into custody, police say she caused another scene at police headquarters.

“Upon being booked at the Tewksbury police station, Hartman continued to scream expletives and intentionally clogged the toilet in her holding cell with paper products and her prisoner shoes,” the department wrote in a statement.

Police noted that Hartman was under the influence and had driven to the store.

Hartman was released on personal recognizance on the condition that she abstain from drinking alcohol, have no contact with victims in the case, and stay away from Market Basket.

The incident in Tewksbury came just days after two women were arrested in connection with a checkout department brawl at Market Basket’s West Bridgewater store.

An investigation into that incident revealed that an employee spotted the suspects concealing items in a bag while shopping, including lobster meat, prime ribeye steaks, and truffle butter, according to police.

When police say the suspects were confronted for not paying for the items, they allegedly became argumentative, screamed obscenities, and assaulted two store employees.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the women swinging and smacking at the workers as they repeatedly screamed obscenities in front of dozens of customers.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

