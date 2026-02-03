Mass. US Attorney to announce charges in huge fraud scheme involving over 100 stolen identities

BOSTON — Federal authorities in Massachusetts are slated to announce charges in connection with an alleged multi-state fraud scheme involving more than 100 stolen identities.

United States Attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley is scheduled to detail the charges at an 11 a.m. news conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Foley’s office says the alleged fraudsters used the stolen identities to obtain over $1 million in SNAP and Pandemic Unemployment benefits from more than half a dozen states.

Additional information on the case wasn’t immediately available.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor, and Internal Revenue Service will join Foley at the news conference.

BREAKING 🚨U.S. Attorney to hold press conference TODAY @ 11 am in connection w/ alleged fraud scheme involving more than 100 stolen identities used to obtain over $1 million in SNAP and PUA benefits from more than half a dozen states.



Livestream here: https://t.co/VtFAYvlrAu pic.twitter.com/v5HWeA5Di3 — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) February 3, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group