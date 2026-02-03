‘Rampant fraud’: More than 100 identities stolen in massive SNAP fraud scheme in Mass., feds say

BOSTON — Criminal charges have been lodged against several people who federal prosecutors say stole vast amounts of taxpayer money in a massive fraud scheme in New England involving SNAP and pandemic-era government benefits.

More than $1 million in governmental benefits were stolen using more than 100 stolen identities as part of a multi-state fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said in Boston on Tuesday.

One of the people charged used government supplemental assistance benefits, also known as SNAP, to buy food for his restaurant, which he then sold to customers, federal officials said.

The man was caught on camera taking a cart full of meats and groceries--food he obtained as part of the fraud scheme involving SNAP benefits, prosecutors said. He ultimately used that food to supply his restaurant, El Primo restaurant.

“This fraud is nationwide. We are doing what we can to stop that nationwide,” U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Anthony D’Esposito, Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor, echoed Foley’s comments.

“This case is not a one-off,” D’Esposito said during the press conference. “This is something that is happening throughout the United States of America. When there’s no checks and balances in place... fraud ensues.”

The criminal charges announced Tuesday occurred as authorities are working to catch and prosecute “criminals who are stealing from the taxpayers,” Foley said.

“This is in the public’s interest. The public needs to know what its officials are doing to protect the taxpayer dollars,“ Foley said.

The goal, officials said Tuesday, is to root out waste, fraud and abuse from across the country, including in Massachusetts.

“The work continues. It never stops for us,” Michael Krol, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said to reporters on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

