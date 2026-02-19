Mass. trooper dragged by car during traffic stop in East Boston, suspect arrested in NH

BOSTON — A Massachusetts State Police trooper is recovering after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop in East Boston.

According to officials, shortly before 2:30 a.m., a Trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Central Square and Meridian Street in East Boston.

During the stop, the Trooper discovered that the driver was driving with a suspended license.

When the Trooper attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle to facilitate a tow, the driver shifted gears and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, dragging the Trooper 10-20 feet.

After becoming free from the vehicle, the Trooper issued a BOLO for a black 2021 BMW 5 Series

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Later that morning, around 3 a.m. New Hampshire State Police saw the BMW traveling along I-95 North in Seabrook.

According to NHSP, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Stard Road. The driver, identified as Binit Bikram Shah, 27, of Raymond was taken into custody.

Troopers determined that Shah showed signs of impairment. Shah was arrested on a felony charge of possession of controlled drugs and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, driving after revocation or suspension (subsequent offense), license required – operating without a valid license, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle, and contempt of court (breach of bail conditions).

“The Massachusetts State Police intend to seek an arrest warrant on several charges out of East Boston District Court, including Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer,” State police said.

Shah is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

