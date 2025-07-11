Mass. trash worker strike: Teamsters, Republic Services to meet with mediator amid failed talks

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Striking sanitation workers represented by Teamsters and their employer, Republic Services, are slated to meet with a federal mediator on Friday amid failed contract talks.

Friday marks Day 11 of the strike in 14 Massachusetts communities, including in Watertown, where city officials have opened an emergency trash and recycling site on Waltham Street for residents to dump their overflowing garbage cans.

The Massachusetts towns affected by the strike are:

Peabody

Manchester-by-the-Sea

Gloucester

Wakefield

Marblehead

Malden

Beverly

Danvers

North Reading

Lynnfield

Swampscott

Arlington

Watertown

Canton

Both Teamsters and Republic Services confirmed to Boston 25 that the sides have agreed to return to the bargaining table to negotiate contracts for the hundreds of workers who remain on the picket line.

Before this development, Teamsters told Boston 25 that they hadn’t been contacted by Republic Services for about a week, despite claims from both sides that they wanted to resolve the issue.

Teamsters have alleged that their decision to strike on July 1 was caused by Republic Services’ refusal to agree to pay them the same wages and benefits as other competitor trash companies.

Republic Services has denied those claims.

There was no immediate word on when Friday negotiations will take place, but Boston 25 will pass along updates as they become available.

