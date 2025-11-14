Mass. teen struck 2 workers as he tried to retrieve car towed after arrest, police say

BOSTON — A teenager is facing criminal charges after two workers were injured in an incident at a Boston tow yard on Thursday night, officials said.

Diogo Silva, 19, of Medford, was arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court on charges including assault and battery with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews responding to Cityside Towing in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood learned Silva, who troopers arrested earlier in the day for allegedly operating with a suspended license, had attempted to retrieve his vehicle from the tow yard.

When the tow company refused to release his car, Silva tried to drive off the lot, striking two workers in their 50s before fleeing the scene, according to state police.

Silva’s car was found abandoned by Medford police a short time later. Troopers then tracked him down and took him into custody.

At least one of the workers hurt suffered serious injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. There is no word on the status of the other worker, but states that they want Silva to stay away.

Silva is currently being held on a $5,000 bail and has been ordered to stay away from the business and victims.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group