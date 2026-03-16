Mass. teen facing DUI charge after multi-town police chase, crash in New Hampshire

STRATHAM, N.H. — A Massachusetts teenager is facing charges after he allegedly led New Hampshire troopers on a high-speed chase through multiple towns while under the influence before crashing early Monday morning.

Jason Schalebaum, 18, of Stoneham, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brentwood District Court on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated driving under the influence, disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, and possession of controlled drugs, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A trooper spotted a 2014 Chrysler 300 traveling at 118 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland around 12:30 a.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, prompting a pursuit, state police said.

The driver, later identified as Schalebaum, then got on Route 101 via the Hampton Toll Plaza, continuing west through Hampton and Exeter. Authorities said the chase ultimately ended in Stratham, where Schalebaum exited the highway, lost control, and collided with a retaining wall at the base of the Route 101 overpass.

Schalebaum, who allegedly displayed signs of impairment, was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. He was then transported to the Rockingham County Jail.

Authorities said troopers also learned that Schalebaum allegedly failed to stop for the Maine State Police about five minutes before he was encountered in New Hampshire.

Additional charges are pending against Schalebaum in Maine.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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